Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.33.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.46. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$41.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

