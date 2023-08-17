Ezra S. Field Acquires 10,000 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Ezra S. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,196 shares in the company, valued at $528,032.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 million, a P/E ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reservoir Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 127.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 139,127 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.