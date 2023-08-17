Ezra S. Field Acquires 10,000 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Ezra S. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,196 shares in the company, valued at $528,032.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Reservoir Media Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 million, a P/E ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reservoir Media
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.