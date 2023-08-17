Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Free Report

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

