FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Insider Activity at FARO Technologies
In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 654,047 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 582.8% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 462,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 394,681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FARO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.29.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
