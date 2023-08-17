FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 654,047 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 582.8% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 462,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 394,681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.29.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

