FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £497.28 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £497.28 ($630.83).

FDM Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.37) on Thursday. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,815.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.33.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 840 ($10.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

