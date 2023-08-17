Financial Analysis: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Net Lease and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $378.86 million 2.94 $12.02 million ($0.44) -24.23 Ladder Capital $544.59 million 2.41 $142.22 million $1.12 9.22

This table compares Global Net Lease and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -6.62% -1.75% -0.62% Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44%

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Global Net Lease pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.