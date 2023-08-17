Financial Review: Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) versus JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Free Report) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 5.41 -$3.14 million ($0.70) -5.83 JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.42 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

JE Cleantech has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

