Financial Review: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) vs. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services 7.44% 18.17% 9.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $280.05 million 2.05 $40.32 million $0.71 26.34

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.39%.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats MoneyOnMobile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

