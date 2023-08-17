First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.74 and last traded at $199.99. Approximately 915,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,368,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.82.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,436 shares of company stock worth $15,149,057 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.