Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $175,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,575.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,258 shares of company stock worth $21,661,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

