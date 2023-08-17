Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $37.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE FLR opened at $33.65 on Monday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

