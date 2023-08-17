Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.33), with a volume of 62680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.36).
Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
