Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Analysts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fulton Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.