Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Analysts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

