FY2023 Earnings Estimate for LXP Industrial Trust Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

LXP stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 238.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.