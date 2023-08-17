FY2023 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLC. CIBC lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$764.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$29.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

