Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

