Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.34. Gannett shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 300,286 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Reed acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,323 shares in the company, valued at $10,673,822.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $486.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 469,253 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 7,827,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

