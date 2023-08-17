General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $223.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

