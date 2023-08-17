Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

