Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 17,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.