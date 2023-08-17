Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAND stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.41%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.