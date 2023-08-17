Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,760.0 days.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.