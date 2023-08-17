Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,760.0 days.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grand City Properties
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.