Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Financial Review

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bitfarms and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.05%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

11.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitfarms and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.17 -$129.27 million ($0.59) -2.39 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.42 $65.56 million $2.33 6.74

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -102.55% -19.26% -14.88% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 61.07% 18.07% 3.79%

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Bitfarms on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

