Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Volume of $383,145.38

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Grin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $383,145.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,481.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00263213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00732055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00534620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00057055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00110397 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

