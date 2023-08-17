Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 22.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

