Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 5,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

