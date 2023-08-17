Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,597 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

