Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

