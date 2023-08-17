Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 6,450 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,714 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.93 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.