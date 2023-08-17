Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

