Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,514,025 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $193.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

