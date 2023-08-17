Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.05 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $124.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

