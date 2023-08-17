Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

DFS stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

