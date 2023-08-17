Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

