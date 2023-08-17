Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

