Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $709.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

