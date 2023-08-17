Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 691 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 184,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $451.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.68. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.