Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,691,000 after buying an additional 244,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEC opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.