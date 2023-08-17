HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $98,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.34 and a 200-day moving average of $271.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

