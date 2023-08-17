Head-To-Head Comparison: London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) versus Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group and Dun & Bradstreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dun & Bradstreet 0 3 7 0 2.70

London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus target price of $8,800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33,360.08%. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.13%. Given London Stock Exchange Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe London Stock Exchange Group is more favorable than Dun & Bradstreet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.1% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet -0.99% 10.62% 3.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Dun & Bradstreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet $2.22 billion 2.11 -$2.30 million ($0.05) -214.10

London Stock Exchange Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dun & Bradstreet.

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats London Stock Exchange Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions, such as D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. It offers sales and marketing solutions, including D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Rev.Up ABX, an open and agnostic platform that aligns marketing and sales teams to deliver an optimal and coordinated buying; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; D&B Direct, an API-enabled data management solution; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

