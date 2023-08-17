Head to Head Contrast: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) vs. Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Floor & Decor and Wesfarmers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.55 $298.20 million $2.67 38.26 Wesfarmers N/A N/A N/A $1.19 13.56

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Wesfarmers. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Floor & Decor and Wesfarmers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 1 8 7 0 2.38 Wesfarmers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus price target of $103.19, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Wesfarmers.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Wesfarmers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 6.55% 16.94% 6.60% Wesfarmers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Wesfarmers on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves installers, commercial businesses, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses. The Kmart Group segment comprises of Kmart and Target which are retailers of apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumable; and Catch which is an online retailer offering branded products on a first-party basis and a third-party online marketplace. The WesCEF segment refers to manufacturer and marketer of chemicals for industry, mining, mineral processing, broadacre and horticultural fertilisers, marketer and distributor of LPG and LNG; and manufacturer of wood-plastic composite decking and screening products.

