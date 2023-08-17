Head-To-Head Review: American Green (OTCMKTS:ERBB) vs. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

American Green (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Free Report) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Green and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than American Green.

This table compares American Green and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Green N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.21 billion 0.51 -$129.99 million ($0.02) -182.91

American Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares American Green and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Green N/A N/A N/A Amneal Pharmaceuticals -0.09% 101.26% 4.48%

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats American Green on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Green

American Green, Inc. operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. It also offers Jurassic Water for cannabis plants; truth lighting, a LED lighting solution; and OG tea nutrients, a specialty fertilizer product, as well as hemp creams and hemp lip balms through e-commerce. It has collaboration agreement with Endexx Corporation to develop the Access Control Identification and Verification Vending Platform. The company was formerly known as Tranzbyte Corporation and changed its name to American Green, Inc. in May 2014. American Green, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

