Head-To-Head Review: Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) vs. MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bénéteau and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 8.10% 64.21% 32.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bénéteau and MasterCraft Boat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.64 $58.21 million $3.24 8.00

Analyst Ratings

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bénéteau and MasterCraft Boat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterCraft Boat 0 3 4 0 2.57

Bénéteau currently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 10.48%. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

