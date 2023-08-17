Head-To-Head Review: Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) vs. RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core & Main and RS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $6.65 billion 1.11 $366.00 million $2.13 15.03 RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.52% 18.42% 8.33% RS Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Core & Main and RS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.4% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of RS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Core & Main and RS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 3 6 0 2.67 RS Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Core & Main presently has a consensus target price of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. RS Group has a consensus target price of $964.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,007.65%. Given RS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RS Group is more favorable than Core & Main.

Summary

Core & Main beats RS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

