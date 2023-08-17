Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Healthpeak Properties worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

