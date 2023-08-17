Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,844 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

