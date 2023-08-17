Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $552.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

