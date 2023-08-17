Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Commerce
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Price Performance
Shares of HTBK opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $552.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Commerce
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.