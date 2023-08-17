Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 306,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Huize Price Performance

Huize stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Huize has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.08.

About Huize

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

