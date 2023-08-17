Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

HUT opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8 Mining

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.