Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Insider Sells $19,922.78 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Smith sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $19,922.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $974.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

